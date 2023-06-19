TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (RNAZ) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $2.55

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) closed the day trading at $2.55 down -3.05% from the previous closing price of $2.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98555 shares were traded. RNAZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RNAZ, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Dudley Robert Michael bought 19,000 shares for $2.76 per share. The transaction valued at 52,440 led to the insider holds 912,114 shares of the business.

Dudley Robert Michael bought 20,000 shares of RNAZ for $23,000 on Sep 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 893,114 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNAZ now has a Market Capitalization of 6.89M and an Enterprise Value of 6.04M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RNAZ has reached a high of $31.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.6528.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RNAZ traded about 178.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RNAZ traded about 866.13k shares per day. A total of 0.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.62M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAZ as of May 30, 2023 were 27.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 32.66k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$4.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$17.4 and -$17.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.4. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.