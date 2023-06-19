TriMas Corporation (TRS)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) closed at $26.98 in the last session, down -1.32% from day before closing price of $27.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 242454 shares were traded. TRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BWS Financial on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when Finley Teresa bought 20 shares for $25.61 per share. The transaction valued at 506 led to the insider holds 27,776 shares of the business.

Mell Scott A sold 1,150 shares of TRS for $29,222 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 28,518 shares after completing the transaction at $25.41 per share. On May 11, another insider, Tredwell Daniel P, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 250 and bolstered with 46,662 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. As of this moment, TriMas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRS has reached a high of $31.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TRS traded on average about 96.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 118.81k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.36M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.03% stake in the company. Shares short for TRS as of May 30, 2023 were 412.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 469.97k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TRS is 0.16, which was 0.16 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.80% for TRS, which recently paid a dividend on May 10, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1255:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.65, with high estimates of $0.65 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.07 and $2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $255.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $256.42M to a low estimate of $255.2M. As of the current estimate, TriMas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $237.68M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $268.82M, an increase of 9.00% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $266.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $992.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $988.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $883.83M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.