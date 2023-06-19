Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Records 0.39 million Shares Traded, Reaches $14.01 High

After finishing at $13.76 in the prior trading day, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) closed at $13.65, down -0.80%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 392727 shares were traded. TFPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TFPM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TFPM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.69B. As of this moment, Triple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 54.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 42.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TFPM has reached a high of $17.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.50.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 265.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 153.92k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 191.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.39M. Insiders hold about 11.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.72% stake in the company. Shares short for TFPM as of May 30, 2023 were 263.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 191.19k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TFPM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.27 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%.