TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) closed at $2.71 in the last session, down -0.37% from day before closing price of $2.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96471 shares were traded. TCRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TCRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when BARBERICH TIMOTHY J bought 37,880 shares for $2.63 per share. The transaction valued at 99,564 led to the insider holds 37,880 shares of the business.

Lynx1 Capital Management LP sold 25,400 shares of TCRX for $63,952 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 5,224,600 shares after completing the transaction at $2.52 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Silver Brian M., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,158 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,941 and bolstered with 32,885 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCRX now has a Market Capitalization of 128.76M and an Enterprise Value of 118.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.84 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TCRX has reached a high of $6.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7118, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5572.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TCRX traded on average about 1.47M shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.50M. Insiders hold about 6.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TCRX as of May 30, 2023 were 499.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 89.6k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.05% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.01, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.1 and -$4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$3.53, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.53 and -$4.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $13.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, TScan Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.06M, an estimated increase of 233.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.54M, up 135.60% from the average estimate.