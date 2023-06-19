Understanding Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BYRN) closed at $4.68 down -4.68% from its previous closing price of $4.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 86849 shares were traded. BYRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Byrna Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Wager Michael bought 20,000 shares for $5.11 per share. The transaction valued at 102,148 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Ganz Bryan bought 12,960 shares of BYRN for $65,994 on Oct 07. The President and CEO now owns 603,148 shares after completing the transaction at $5.09 per share. On Oct 07, another insider, North David, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,750 and bolstered with 12,089 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BYRN now has a Market Capitalization of 102.33M and an Enterprise Value of 90.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -17.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BYRN has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4112, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2804.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BYRN has traded an average of 89.21K shares per day and 101.05k over the past ten days. A total of 21.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.90M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BYRN as of May 30, 2023 were 774.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 763.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

