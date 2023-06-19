Understanding Dakota Gold Corp. (DC) through its ratios

In the latest session, Dakota Gold Corp. (AMEX: DC) closed at $3.23 up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $3.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 441433 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dakota Gold Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.60 and its Current Ratio is at 8.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 12, 2022, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SCHROEDER ALICE D. bought 26,373 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 82,534 led to the insider holds 248,769 shares of the business.

ABERLE GERALD MICHAEL bought 10,615 shares of DC for $30,260 on Feb 28. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 4,222,421 shares after completing the transaction at $2.85 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, SCHROEDER ALICE D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,000 and bolstered with 186,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DC now has a Market Capitalization of 243.27M and an Enterprise Value of 233.20M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DC has reached a high of $4.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3284, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3482.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DC has traded an average of 192.15K shares per day and 173.75k over the past ten days. A total of 73.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.04M. Insiders hold about 17.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DC as of May 30, 2023 were 964.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 1.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.28% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.