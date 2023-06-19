Understanding Hawkins Inc. (HWKN)’s financial health through ratios

After finishing at $49.27 in the prior trading day, Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) closed at $48.92, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 303563 shares were traded. HWKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HWKN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 136.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWKN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.14B. As of this moment, Hawkins’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWKN has reached a high of $52.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 71.52K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 20.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.10M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HWKN as of May 30, 2023 were 179.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 184.26k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HWKN’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.57, compared to 0.60 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 19.80% for HWKN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 2021 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.57 and $2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $242M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $242M to a low estimate of $242M. As of the current estimate, Hawkins Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.54M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $249.2M, an increase of 6.80% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $249.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $929.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $929.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.1M, down -0.60% from the average estimate.