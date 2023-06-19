Understanding Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF)’s financial health through ratios

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) closed the day trading at $30.52 down -1.55% from the previous closing price of $31.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 406497 shares were traded. HTLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTLF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Engel Robert B bought 1,600 shares for $20.52 per share. The transaction valued at 32,830 led to the insider holds 24,600 shares of the business.

Lee Bruce K bought 5,000 shares of HTLF for $137,750 on May 09. The HTLF President and CEO now owns 70,039 shares after completing the transaction at $27.55 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Engel Robert B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,291 shares for $23.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 101,225 and bolstered with 23,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTLF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B. As of this moment, Heartland’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTLF has reached a high of $51.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.33.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTLF traded about 219.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTLF traded about 214.92k shares per day. A total of 42.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.67M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HTLF as of May 30, 2023 were 534.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 510.57k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.26% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

HTLF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.20, up from 1.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 22.30% for HTLF, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 10, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 29, 2003 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.19, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.77. EPS for the following year is $4.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.1 and $4.66.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $184.25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $185.71M to a low estimate of $182.6M. As of the current estimate, Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $177M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.09M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $186.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $738.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $740.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $726.5M, up 2.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $781.08M and the low estimate is $740M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.