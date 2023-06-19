Understanding Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) closed at $4.77 down -4.60% from its previous closing price of $5.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 271953 shares were traded. SLNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on September 29, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 200 shares for $5.93 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186 led to the insider holds 2,207,753 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 78,468 shares of SLNO for $469,239 on Jun 05. The 10% Owner now owns 2,207,553 shares after completing the transaction at $5.98 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 64,630 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 383,256 and bolstered with 2,129,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLNO now has a Market Capitalization of 38.88M and an Enterprise Value of 31.05M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNO has reached a high of $6.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3908, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4393.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLNO has traded an average of 102.78K shares per day and 117.12k over the past ten days. A total of 9.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.94M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNO as of May 30, 2023 were 98.91k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 61.92k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$0.9, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.53, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.71 and -$2.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.34. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.47 and -$2.23.