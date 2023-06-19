Understanding Travelzoo (TZOO) through its ratios

In the latest session, Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) closed at $9.29 down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $9.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115899 shares were traded. TZOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.24.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Travelzoo’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when BARTEL RALPH sold 5,000 shares for $9.47 per share. The transaction valued at 47,350 led to the insider holds 7,523,436 shares of the business.

BARTEL RALPH sold 2,500 shares of TZOO for $25,000 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 7,528,436 shares after completing the transaction at $10.00 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, BARTEL RALPH, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $10.08 each. As a result, the insider received 75,600 and left with 7,530,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TZOO now has a Market Capitalization of 142.20M and an Enterprise Value of 133.67M. As of this moment, Travelzoo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TZOO has reached a high of $10.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.87.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TZOO has traded an average of 144.85K shares per day and 140.69k over the past ten days. A total of 15.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.29M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TZOO as of May 30, 2023 were 76.71k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 54.84k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $21.19M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.1M to a low estimate of $20.5M. As of the current estimate, Travelzoo’s year-ago sales were $17.69M, an estimated increase of 19.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.27M, an increase of 27.90% over than the figure of $19.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TZOO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $84.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $70.6M, up 19.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $93.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.3M and the low estimate is $89.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.