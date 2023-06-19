UniFirst Corporation (UNF) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $173.68

UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) closed the day trading at $173.68 down -1.54% from the previous closing price of $176.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234929 shares were traded. UNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $178.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.08.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $185.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 03 when CAMILLI KATHLEEN M sold 94 shares for $172.42 per share. The transaction valued at 16,207 led to the insider holds 2,859 shares of the business.

Croatti Matthew sold 1,568 shares of UNF for $321,691 on Feb 03. The 10% Owner now owns 9,698 shares after completing the transaction at $205.16 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, Croatti Matthew, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 7,724 shares for $205.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,583,644 and left with 11,266 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNF now has a Market Capitalization of 3.25B and an Enterprise Value of 2.95B. As of this moment, UniFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNF has reached a high of $205.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $154.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 168.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 181.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNF traded about 63.41K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNF traded about 82.67k shares per day. A total of 18.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.93M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UNF as of May 30, 2023 were 169.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 165.11k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

UNF’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.24, up from 1.22 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.44. The current Payout Ratio is 22.00% for UNF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 19, 1994 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.96 and a low estimate of $1.67, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.74, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.33 and $6.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.13. EPS for the following year is $7.76, with 5 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $7.46.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $564.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $563M. As of the current estimate, UniFirst Corporation’s year-ago sales were $511.55M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $568.02M, an increase of 10.00% less than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $570.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $566M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.39B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.