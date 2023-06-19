Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $3.18 in the prior trading day, Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) closed at $3.20, up 0.63%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111997 shares were traded. UBX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2497 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0701.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UBX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 1,212 shares for $3.39 per share. The transaction valued at 4,109 led to the insider holds 86,246 shares of the business.

Ghosh Anirvan sold 588 shares of UBX for $1,276 on May 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 87,458 shares after completing the transaction at $2.17 per share. On May 01, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,020 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider received 2,193 and left with 88 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBX now has a Market Capitalization of 45.97M and an Enterprise Value of 9.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 228.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 39.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3371.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 433.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 232.3k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.92M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.10% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of May 30, 2023 were 851.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 1.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.7 and a low estimate of -$1.03, while EPS last year was -$1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.95, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.72 and -$4.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.62. EPS for the following year is -$3.55, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.41 and -$5.4.