Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) Stock Price Peaks at $8.45 During Trading

The closing price of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) was $7.98 for the day, down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $8.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 379719 shares were traded. UEIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of UEIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when PONTUAL ROMULO bought 1,190 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 9,996 led to the insider holds 4,579 shares of the business.

MULLIGAN WILLIAM C bought 5,000 shares of UEIC for $49,042 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 40,163 shares after completing the transaction at $9.81 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Hackworth Bryan M, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $9.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 48,254 and bolstered with 61,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UEIC now has a Market Capitalization of 102.60M and an Enterprise Value of 149.90M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UEIC has reached a high of $29.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.60.

Shares Statistics:

UEIC traded an average of 221.29K shares per day over the past three months and 161.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.05M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for UEIC as of May 30, 2023 were 395.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 478.19k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.77, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.01 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.25M to a low estimate of $105.72M. As of the current estimate, Universal Electronics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $139.1M, an estimated decrease of -21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $117.28M, a decrease of -21.30% over than the figure of -$21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113.25M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UEIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $456.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $445.57M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $542.75M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $490.72M and the low estimate is $455.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.