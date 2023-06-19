Update from ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $7.47 in the prior trading day, ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) closed at $7.31, down -2.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92586 shares were traded. PRPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRPH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRPH now has a Market Capitalization of 125.61M and an Enterprise Value of 124.15M. As of this moment, ProPhase’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 66.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRPH has reached a high of $15.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 77.59K shares per day over the past 3-months and 98.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 16.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.77M. Insiders hold about 18.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRPH as of May 30, 2023 were 346.74k with a Short Ratio of 0.35M, compared to 352.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PRPH, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 22, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.31 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $14.14M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.43M to a low estimate of $13.85M. As of the current estimate, ProPhase Labs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.09M, an estimated decrease of -51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.49M, a decrease of -44.30% over than the figure of -$51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.25M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRPH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.65M, down -47.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $93.78M and the low estimate is $70.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.