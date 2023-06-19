USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) closed at $61.15 in the last session, up 0.13% from day before closing price of $61.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217400 shares were traded. USNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at USNA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $53 from $78 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Mulham David Mulham sold 1,557 shares for $61.00 per share. The transaction valued at 94,977 led to the insider holds 12,041 shares of the business.

Macuga Daniel A. sold 2,234 shares of USNA for $140,474 on Jun 14. The CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER now owns 778 shares after completing the transaction at $62.88 per share. On May 08, another insider, Brown Jim, who serves as the PRESIDENT of the company, sold 12,202 shares for $66.48 each. As a result, the insider received 811,180 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USNA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 898.55M. As of this moment, USANA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USNA has reached a high of $76.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, USNA traded on average about 66.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 76.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.00% stake in the company. Shares short for USNA as of May 30, 2023 were 331.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 406.68k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.77, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.69, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.05 and $3.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $3.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $237.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $237.52M to a low estimate of $237.52M. As of the current estimate, USANA Health Sciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $264.47M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $230.28M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $230.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $230.28M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $942.47M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $942.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $942.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $998.6M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $980.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $980.63M and the low estimate is $980.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.