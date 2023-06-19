Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (VGAS)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Verde Clean Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) was $10.10 for the day, down -4.08% from the previous closing price of $10.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96415 shares were traded. VGAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VGAS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when DEKKER MARTIJN bought 25,000 shares for $10.00 per share. The transaction valued at 250,000 led to the insider holds 43,332 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VGAS now has a Market Capitalization of 94.52M and an Enterprise Value of 65.86M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VGAS has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.18.

Shares Statistics:

VGAS traded an average of 34.10K shares per day over the past three months and 39.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.92M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VGAS as of May 30, 2023 were 31.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 15.11k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.