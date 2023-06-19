Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) closed at $1.77 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $1.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 452507 shares were traded. EVTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVTL now has a Market Capitalization of 379.15M and an Enterprise Value of 226.18M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVTL has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8924, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5244.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EVTL has traded an average of 471.78K shares per day and 372.89k over the past ten days. A total of 214.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.40M. Insiders hold about 76.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EVTL as of May 30, 2023 were 968.04k with a Short Ratio of 0.97M, compared to 1.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.55, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$0.59.