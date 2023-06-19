Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) closed at $2.09, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 352750 shares were traded. RBOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Kelly William John sold 4,869 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 10,637 led to the insider holds 573,939 shares of the business.

Morris June sold 2,500 shares of RBOT for $5,768 on May 24. The CLO, GC and Secretary now owns 299,307 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On May 22, another insider, Sachs Adam David, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 24,252 shares for $2.24 each. As a result, the insider received 54,366 and left with 1,178,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RBOT now has a Market Capitalization of 265.21M and an Enterprise Value of 183.17M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBOT has reached a high of $4.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7808.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 347.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 265.78k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 126.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.08M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RBOT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 5.26M, compared to 5.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.15% and a Short% of Float of 7.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.73.