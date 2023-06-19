Vicor Corporation (VICR) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $54.88

After finishing at $56.33 in the prior trading day, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) closed at $54.88, down -2.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 428919 shares were traded. VICR stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $54.07.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VICR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on February 24, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $70 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when CRILLY SEAN sold 23,170 shares for $43.07 per share. The transaction valued at 997,829 led to the insider holds 23,416 shares of the business.

Fendelet Quentin A. sold 571 shares of VICR for $26,934 on Mar 01. The Corp. VP-CAO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $47.17 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Fendelet Quentin A., who serves as the Corp. VP-CAO of the company, bought 571 shares for $39.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 22,811 and bolstered with 571 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VICR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.43B and an Enterprise Value of 2.24B. As of this moment, Vicor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 77.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VICR has reached a high of $82.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.57.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 293.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.57k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.39M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VICR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.44M, compared to 2.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.84%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VICR, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 30, 2011 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2011. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 18, 1995 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.27.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $97.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $98M to a low estimate of $97.9M. As of the current estimate, Vicor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $102.19M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $100.27M, a decrease of -2.80% over than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VICR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $393.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $399.08M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.9M and the low estimate is $450M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.