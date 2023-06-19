VirTra Inc. (VTSI) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $7.74

VirTra Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) closed the day trading at $7.74 up 0.91% from the previous closing price of $7.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 75467 shares were traded. VTSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.56.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTSI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 06 when Givens John F. II bought 6,550 shares for $4.65 per share. The transaction valued at 30,458 led to the insider holds 84,772 shares of the business.

Givens John F. II bought 5,000 shares of VTSI for $30,193 on Sep 14. The Co-Chief Executive Officer now owns 78,222 shares after completing the transaction at $6.04 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTSI now has a Market Capitalization of 84.55M and an Enterprise Value of 79.67M. As of this moment, VirTra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTSI has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTSI traded about 102.34K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTSI traded about 120.49k shares per day. A total of 10.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.38M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VTSI as of May 30, 2023 were 12.48k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 13.14k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.11% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.52 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $7.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $6.8M. As of the current estimate, VirTra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8M, an estimated decrease of -7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.35M, an increase of 29.60% over than the figure of -$7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.39M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.42M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.3M, up 14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.79M and the low estimate is $35.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.