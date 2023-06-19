Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) closed at $4.16 in the last session, down -3.03% from day before closing price of $4.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 80864 shares were traded. VMAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VMAR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VMAR now has a Market Capitalization of 41.29M and an Enterprise Value of 41.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VMAR has reached a high of $8.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5042.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VMAR traded on average about 43.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 203.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 8.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.23M. Insiders hold about 72.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VMAR as of May 30, 2023 were 2.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 7.38k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.03% and a Short% of Float of 0.04%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.13 and -$1.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VMAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.56M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.88M and the low estimate is $15.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 208.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.