VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) closed at $11.65 in the last session, down -3.24% from day before closing price of $12.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70090 shares were traded. VOXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VOXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when LESSER PETER A bought 1,500 shares for $11.54 per share. The transaction valued at 17,310 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

LESSER PETER A bought 8,500 shares of VOXX for $89,421 on Jan 31. The Director now owns 18,500 shares after completing the transaction at $10.52 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, LESSER PETER A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 500 shares for $10.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,095 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOXX now has a Market Capitalization of 268.62M and an Enterprise Value of 303.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VOXX has reached a high of $14.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VOXX traded on average about 77.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 82.93k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.67M. Insiders hold about 41.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VOXX as of May 30, 2023 were 317.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 363.04k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 2.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.3. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $122.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.33M to a low estimate of $122.33M. As of the current estimate, VOXX International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $128.73M, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.36M, a decrease of -13.50% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $119.36M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VOXX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $524.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $524.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $524.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.01M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $554.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $554.35M and the low estimate is $554.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.