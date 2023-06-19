WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Shares Decline by -4.28% to Close at $0.30

As of close of business last night, WaveDancer Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.30, down -4.28% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0134 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58148 shares were traded. WAVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of WAVD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 3,996 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 2,557 led to the insider holds 1,635,781 shares of the business.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 21,004 shares of WAVD for $13,376 on Dec 12. The CEO now owns 1,631,785 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Dec 06, another insider, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 1,798 shares for $0.69 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,241 and bolstered with 1,610,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WAVD now has a Market Capitalization of 5.78M and an Enterprise Value of 6.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAVD has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6680.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WAVD traded 113.09K shares on average per day over the past three months and 78.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.21M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WAVD as of May 30, 2023 were 48.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 126.56k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.