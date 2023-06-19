What shareholders can do to beat the market with Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) stock

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) closed the day trading at $0.88 down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.0080 from its previous closing price. On the day, 109672 shares were traded. AEHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8530.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AEHL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHL now has a Market Capitalization of 15.80M and an Enterprise Value of 15.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 87.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHL has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1154, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8491.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AEHL traded about 185.45K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AEHL traded about 282.18k shares per day. A total of 10.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.99M. Insiders hold about 49.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHL as of May 30, 2023 were 183.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 38.67k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.