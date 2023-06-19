What shareholders can do to beat the market with SurgePays Inc. (SURG) stock

SurgePays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) closed the day trading at $7.58 down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $7.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 284514 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SURG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Cox Kevin Brian bought 5,000 shares for $4.30 per share. The transaction valued at 21,500 led to the insider holds 3,452,694 shares of the business.

Cox Kevin Brian bought 7,000 shares of SURG for $33,360 on Aug 18. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 3,449,694 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SURG now has a Market Capitalization of 106.92M and an Enterprise Value of 105.28M. As of this moment, SurgePays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SURG has reached a high of $8.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SURG traded about 158.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SURG traded about 185.25k shares per day. A total of 14.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.04M. Insiders hold about 27.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SURG as of May 30, 2023 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.39M, compared to 1.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.79% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.29 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $1.2.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $39.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $39.99M to a low estimate of $38.1M. As of the current estimate, SurgePays Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $51.29M, an increase of 53.90% over than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $50.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SURG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $199.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.35M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $197.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.54M, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.69M and the low estimate is $240M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.