Which analyst expects U.S. GoldMining Inc. (USGO) to perform well in the near future?

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ: USGO) closed the day trading at $11.65 down -4.98% from the previous closing price of $12.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62933 shares were traded. USGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.65.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of USGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when GoldMining Inc. bought 18,000 shares for $15.97 per share. The transaction valued at 287,446 led to the insider holds 9,848,552 shares of the business.

GoldMining Inc. bought 3,000 shares of USGO for $44,395 on May 11. The 10% Owner now owns 9,830,552 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share. On May 10, another insider, GoldMining Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $13.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,354 and bolstered with 9,827,552 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, USGO now has a Market Capitalization of 141.37M and an Enterprise Value of 142.76M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USGO has reached a high of $17.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, USGO traded about 155.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, USGO traded about 51.35k shares per day. A total of 12.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.80M. Shares short for USGO as of May 30, 2023 were 85.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 28k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.