Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Records -5.84% Price decrease in Friday Trading

The closing price of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) was $1.45 for the day, down -5.84% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 156698 shares were traded. WINT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WINT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 26, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 26 when Fraser Craig bought 1,497 shares for $1.77 per share. The transaction valued at 2,650 led to the insider holds 7,010 shares of the business.

Fraser Craig bought 1,315 shares of WINT for $2,485 on Apr 25. The President and CEO now owns 5,513 shares after completing the transaction at $1.89 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Fraser Craig, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $0.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 950 and bolstered with 226,558 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WINT now has a Market Capitalization of 7.46M and an Enterprise Value of 5.13M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 706.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WINT has reached a high of $44.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0360.

Shares Statistics:

WINT traded an average of 946.39K shares per day over the past three months and 845.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 0.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WINT as of May 30, 2023 were 95.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 118.66k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.68 and a low estimate of -$0.68, while EPS last year was -$14.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.63 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.4 and -$3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.4. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$1.81.