Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) was $4.40 for the day, down -2.87% from the previous closing price of $4.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581519 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3700.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $6 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Healey Don sold 4,533 shares for $7.57 per share. The transaction valued at 34,327 led to the insider holds 66,568 shares of the business.

Healey Don sold 10,467 shares of ACET for $83,476 on Feb 10. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 71,101 shares after completing the transaction at $7.98 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Schor Chen, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $20.06 each. As a result, the insider received 601,920 and left with 53,424 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACET now has a Market Capitalization of 189.01M and an Enterprise Value of -19.13M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.8653, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.5450.

Shares Statistics:

ACET traded an average of 455.14K shares per day over the past three months and 457.2k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of May 30, 2023 were 3.11M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 3.17M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.24% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.82. EPS for the following year is -$2.61, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$3.59.