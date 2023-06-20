Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1000 Before Closing at $1.11

In the latest session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) closed at $1.11 down -2.63% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1814170 shares were traded. AKBA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 31, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $4 from $2 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Dahan Michel sold 95,478 shares for $1.22 per share. The transaction valued at 116,760 led to the insider holds 574,037 shares of the business.

Hadas Nicole R. sold 63,186 shares of AKBA for $77,270 on May 25. The SVP, Chief Legal Officer now owns 524,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.22 per share. On May 16, another insider, Burke Steven Keith, who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 63,567 shares for $1.07 each. As a result, the insider received 67,890 and left with 530,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKBA now has a Market Capitalization of 205.45M and an Enterprise Value of 231.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKBA has reached a high of $1.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9863, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6302.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKBA has traded an average of 1.62M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 184.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKBA as of May 30, 2023 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 5.15M, compared to 4.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $60M to a low estimate of $58.2M. As of the current estimate, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $126.76M, an estimated decrease of -53.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.1M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$53.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.21M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $210.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $196.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $292.6M, down -30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $212.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $225.75M and the low estimate is $198.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.