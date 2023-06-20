Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295594 shares were traded. ALGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9500.

Our analysis of ALGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on January 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGS now has a Market Capitalization of 45.52M and an Enterprise Value of -46.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.56.

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGS has reached a high of $2.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2115.

ALGS traded an average of 195.02K shares per day over the past three months and 192.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.81M. Insiders hold about 16.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGS as of May 30, 2023 were 916.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.92M, compared to 774.53k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 2.55%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.44, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.8 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.15, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.15 and -$1.16.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.72M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.91M, down -80.50% from the average estimate.