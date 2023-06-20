Analyst EPS estimates for Loop Media Inc. (LPTV) stock

After finishing at $3.00 in the prior trading day, Loop Media Inc. (AMEX: LPTV) closed at $3.21, up 7.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1108024 shares were traded. LPTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LPTV by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 26 when Cassidy Bruce A. Sr. bought 460,000 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,300,000 led to the insider holds 2,914,373 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPTV now has a Market Capitalization of 180.98M and an Enterprise Value of 185.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPTV has reached a high of $14.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0320, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2002.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 97.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 350.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.08M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LPTV as of May 30, 2023 were 608.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.61M, compared to 329.8k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $31.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.83M, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.69M and the low estimate is $32.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.