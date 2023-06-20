Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for DMC Global Inc. (BOOM)

In the latest session, DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) closed at $15.87 down -5.20% from its previous closing price of $16.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4278987 shares were traded. BOOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

For a deeper understanding of DMC Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Graff Richard P sold 2,000 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 32,180 led to the insider holds 18,881 shares of the business.

Cohen Robert A bought 10,000 shares of BOOM for $187,500 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 30,195 shares after completing the transaction at $18.75 per share.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BOOM now has a Market Capitalization of 312.90M and an Enterprise Value of 468.55M. As of this moment, DMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.55.

Over the past 52 weeks, BOOM has reached a high of $28.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.79.

For the past three months, BOOM has traded an average of 149.98K shares per day and 772.16k over the past ten days. A total of 19.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BOOM as of May 30, 2023 were 503.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.50M, compared to 526.2k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.11%.

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for BOOM, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 14, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 12, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.52 and $1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.49. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.54 and $2.28.

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $180.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $181.4M to a low estimate of $178.8M. As of the current estimate, DMC Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $165.83M, an estimated increase of 8.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $182.9M, an increase of 15.70% over than the figure of $8.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $180.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOOM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $717.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $723.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $654.09M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $772.7M and the low estimate is $755.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.