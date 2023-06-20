Analyzing RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, RumbleON Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.34, up 4.55% from its previous closing price of $9.89. On the day, 586859 shares were traded. RMBL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RMBL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares for $8.21 per share. The transaction valued at 410,500 led to the insider holds 1,800,000 shares of the business.

Alexander Adam bought 1,717 shares of RMBL for $44,853 on Aug 15. The Director now owns 28,799 shares after completing the transaction at $26.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RMBL now has a Market Capitalization of 171.46M and an Enterprise Value of 871.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMBL has reached a high of $27.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.60.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RMBL traded 216.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 252.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.28M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RMBL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.96M with a Short Ratio of 1.96M, compared to 1.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.89% and a Short% of Float of 27.65%.

Earnings Estimates

