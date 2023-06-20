Analyzing Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)’s quick and current ratios

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed the day trading at $0.81 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0061 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772796 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8498 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7300.

For a better understanding of SPRU, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.27.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when LEDECKY JONATHAN J bought 39,689 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 31,854 led to the insider holds 363,710 shares of the business.

LEDECKY JONATHAN J bought 10,025 shares of SPRU for $8,421 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 324,021 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, LEDECKY JONATHAN J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,192 shares for $0.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 966 and bolstered with 313,996 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRU now has a Market Capitalization of 121.58M and an Enterprise Value of 572.96M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.77.

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $1.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7659, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9292.

Over the past 3-months, SPRU traded about 457.73K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SPRU traded about 423.44k shares per day. A total of 146.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.36M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRU as of May 30, 2023 were 1.36M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.84M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

1 analysts predict $8.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.8M to a low estimate of $5.8M. As of the current estimate, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.2M, an estimated increase of 161.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.06M, a decrease of -12.10% less than the figure of $161.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.6M, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40.4M and the low estimate is $40.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.