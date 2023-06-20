Analyzing Viasat Inc. (VSAT)’s quick and current ratios

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) closed the day trading at $39.97 down -1.82% from the previous closing price of $40.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1374151 shares were traded. VSAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.62.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VSAT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Miller Craig Andrew sold 272 shares for $46.63 per share. The transaction valued at 12,683 led to the insider holds 9,677 shares of the business.

Miller Craig Andrew sold 735 shares of VSAT for $33,075 on May 23. The Pres. Government Systems now owns 9,949 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On May 08, another insider, Miller Craig Andrew, who serves as the Pres. Government Systems of the company, sold 272 shares for $37.64 each. As a result, the insider received 10,238 and left with 10,684 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSAT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.93B and an Enterprise Value of 6.36B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.43.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSAT is 1.24, which has changed by 28.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSAT has reached a high of $47.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VSAT traded about 691.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VSAT traded about 579.96k shares per day. A total of 123.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.12M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VSAT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.44M with a Short Ratio of 7.44M, compared to 8.3M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and -$2.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.01 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $650.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $654.6M to a low estimate of $645.7M. As of the current estimate, Viasat Inc.’s year-ago sales were $678.22M, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $671.11M, a decrease of -13.40% less than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $675.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $666.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.56B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.19B and the low estimate is $3.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.