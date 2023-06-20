Analyzing X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR)’s quick and current ratios

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) closed the day trading at $2.16 down -4.85% from the previous closing price of $2.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7052847 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XFOR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Ragan Paula sold 6,724 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 14,995 led to the insider holds 550,521 shares of the business.

Mostafa Adam S. sold 5,417 shares of XFOR for $12,026 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 88,279 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, DiBiase Mary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 857 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,911 and left with 151,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 339.59M and an Enterprise Value of 283.11M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7248, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3693.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XFOR traded about 3.42M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XFOR traded about 3.38M shares per day. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.71M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of May 30, 2023 were 8.54M with a Short Ratio of 8.54M, compared to 3.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.99% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.