Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) closed at $1.51 in the last session, up 5.59% from day before closing price of $1.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523976 shares were traded. APLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at APLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 04, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $7 from $44 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Shendelman Shoshana sold 15,870 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 14,442 led to the insider holds 751,625 shares of the business.

Perfetti Riccardo sold 6,053 shares of APLT for $5,508 on Jan 11. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 154,856 shares after completing the transaction at $0.91 per share. On Jan 11, another insider, Hansard Adam, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 4,495 shares for $0.91 each. As a result, the insider received 4,090 and left with 92,475 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APLT now has a Market Capitalization of 87.35M and an Enterprise Value of 65.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLT has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3506, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0395.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, APLT traded on average about 411.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 260.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.58M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for APLT as of May 30, 2023 were 880k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 726.36k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$1.22.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.1M and the low estimate is $6.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.