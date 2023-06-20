Aravive Inc. (ARAV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.53

As of close of business last night, Aravive Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.53, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 611000 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARAV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARAV now has a Market Capitalization of 91.26M and an Enterprise Value of 58.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.81.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARAV is 2.30, which has changed by 51.49% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $2.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6481, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5198.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARAV traded 299.64K shares on average per day over the past three months and 368.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.93M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of May 30, 2023 were 5.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.09M, compared to 4.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.51% and a Short% of Float of 97.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.25 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$1.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.37. EPS for the following year is -$1.25, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.91 and -$1.61.