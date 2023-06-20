Are analysts optimistic about Hempacco Co. Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HPCO) stock?

The price of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) closed at $0.45 in the last session, down -1.37% from day before closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0062 from its previous closing price. On the day, 648752 shares were traded. HPCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4411.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HPCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Titus Stuart W bought 10,000 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 5,700 led to the insider holds 386,127 shares of the business.

Titus Stuart W bought 10,000 shares of HPCO for $5,799 on May 17. The Director now owns 376,127 shares after completing the transaction at $0.58 per share. On May 12, another insider, Titus Stuart W, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $0.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,700 and bolstered with 366,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPCO now has a Market Capitalization of 12.67M and an Enterprise Value of 12.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPCO has reached a high of $41.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5784, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3670.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HPCO traded on average about 220.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 181.37k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HPCO as of May 30, 2023 were 307.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 260.92k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.86%.