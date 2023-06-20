ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPRY)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.22, up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $6.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 809681 shares were traded. SPRY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SPRY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.20 and its Current Ratio is at 27.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Shawver Laura sold 26,941 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 187,240 led to the insider holds 210,346 shares of the business.

Shawver Laura sold 73,059 shares of SPRY for $496,801 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 210,346 shares after completing the transaction at $6.80 per share. On May 09, another insider, Shawver Laura, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 42,900 shares for $5.31 each. As a result, the insider received 227,799 and left with 210,346 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPRY now has a Market Capitalization of 588.55M and an Enterprise Value of 324.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 441.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 482.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRY has reached a high of $9.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SPRY traded 1.54M shares on average per day over the past three months and 635.55k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.98M. Insiders hold about 10.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPRY as of May 30, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 3.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.85, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.65 and -$1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPRY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32M, up 495.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $61.3M and the low estimate is $43.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 551.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.