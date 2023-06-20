Aterian Inc. (ATER) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.48

As of close of business last night, Aterian Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.48, down -11.09% from its previous closing price of $0.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0601 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3296093 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5566 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4709.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ATER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on January 30, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Sarig Yaniv Zion sold 93,378 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 47,567 led to the insider holds 2,982,259 shares of the business.

Rodriguez Arturo sold 74,771 shares of ATER for $38,066 on Jun 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,333,008 shares after completing the transaction at $0.51 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Zahut Roi Zion, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 72,631 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider received 36,976 and left with 1,350,525 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATER now has a Market Capitalization of 39.19M and an Enterprise Value of 25.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6743, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0919.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ATER traded 863.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 76.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.32M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of May 30, 2023 were 7.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.34M, compared to 8.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.35%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.23, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $41.11M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.1M to a low estimate of $38M. As of the current estimate, Aterian Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.27M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.64M, a decrease of -12.40% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.82M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $170.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.17M, down -23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $185.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $244.2M and the low estimate is $140.09M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.