Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Rise 2.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $2.89

The price of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) closed at $2.89 in the last session, up 2.12% from day before closing price of $2.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 605451 shares were traded. AUTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AUTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUTL now has a Market Capitalization of 500.19M and an Enterprise Value of 184.47M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 24.64 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.19.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUTL is 1.50, which has changed by 20.92% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 17.13% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUTL has reached a high of $3.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3644, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3118.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AUTL traded on average about 673.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.34k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.45M. Insiders hold about 8.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AUTL as of May 30, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 860.98k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.84, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.69M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.8M and the low estimate is $1.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 166.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.