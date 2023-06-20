Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Records 1.03 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.7500 High

After finishing at $1.60 in the prior trading day, Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) closed at $1.61, up 0.62%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1027089 shares were traded. AZRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6001.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AZRE by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on September 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $5 from $34 previously.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AZRE now has a Market Capitalization of 103.30M and an Enterprise Value of 1.51B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.09 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Over the past 52 weeks, AZRE has reached a high of $14.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8898.

The stock has traded on average 256.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 388.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 64.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.16M. Shares short for AZRE as of May 30, 2023 were 831.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.83M, compared to 896.75k on Apr 27, 2023.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

1 analysts predict $69.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.6M to a low estimate of $69.6M. As of the current estimate, Azure Power Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $58.4M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.8M, an increase of 39.30% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $248.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.3M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $272.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272.85M and the low estimate is $272.85M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.