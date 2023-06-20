Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) Rise 13.40% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.08

The price of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) closed at $0.08 in the last session, up 13.40% from day before closing price of $0.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0097 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12788472 shares were traded. BSFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0889 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0720.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BSFC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Herian Nubar bought 1,672 shares for $0.44 per share. The transaction valued at 736 led to the insider holds 40,005 shares of the business.

Herian Nubar bought 1,493 shares of BSFC for $12,359 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 38,333 shares after completing the transaction at $8.28 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Guzy Jeffrey J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 970 and bolstered with 33,409 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSFC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92M and an Enterprise Value of 9.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.73 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSFC has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4531.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BSFC traded on average about 3.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.31M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.04M. Insiders hold about 58.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BSFC as of May 30, 2023 were 406.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 1.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.05, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.05 and $0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSFC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.77M, down -13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $33.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.3M and the low estimate is $33.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 202.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.