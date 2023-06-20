Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs BEP

After finishing at $29.68 in the prior trading day, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) closed at $29.39, down -0.98%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 871521 shares were traded. BEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.37.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEP by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEP now has a Market Capitalization of 7.97B and an Enterprise Value of 32.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.89.

Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.92.

The stock has traded on average 253.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 275.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.63M. Shares short for BEP as of May 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 737.16k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.47.

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$0.54.

5 analysts predict $1.27B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $769M. As of the current estimate, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.14B, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $672M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.71B, down -6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.2B and the low estimate is $3.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.