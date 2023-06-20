Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) was $0.63 for the day, down -2.69% from the previous closing price of $0.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0174 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10700826 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6587 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6266.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 28 when Lazzarato David Angelo sold 3,733 shares for $2.97 per share. The transaction valued at 11,087 led to the insider holds 19,679 shares of the business.

Yanofsky Theresa sold 3,717 shares of CGC for $11,039 on Dec 28. The Director now owns 25,137 shares after completing the transaction at $2.97 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, SCHMELING JUDY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,792 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider received 5,322 and left with 57,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 327.01M and an Enterprise Value of 731.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3637.

Shares Statistics:

CGC traded an average of 8.00M shares per day over the past three months and 12.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 334.40M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of May 30, 2023 were 35.88M with a Short Ratio of 35.88M, compared to 39.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.28 and -$5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$1.07.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $92.35M to a low estimate of $65.28M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $83.83M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.92M, a decrease of -8.10% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $67.16M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $322.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.25M, down -17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $325.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427.63M and the low estimate is $288.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.