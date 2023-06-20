CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) Records 0.61 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.2100 High

After finishing at $2.06 in the prior trading day, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) closed at $2.13, up 3.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610139 shares were traded. CASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Huang James bought 33,300 shares for $4.28 per share. The transaction valued at 142,627 led to the insider holds 371,517 shares of the business.

Huang James bought 3,111 shares of CASI for $12,433 on Sep 07. The Director now owns 338,217 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, Huang James, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 19,162 shares for $3.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 74,601 and bolstered with 335,106 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASI now has a Market Capitalization of 28.37M and an Enterprise Value of -21.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASI has reached a high of $4.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3402.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 39.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 89.5k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.16M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CASI as of May 30, 2023 were 240.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 255.2k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.5, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.88 and -$1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $10.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.09M to a low estimate of $10.09M. As of the current estimate, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.57M, an estimated increase of 17.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.43M, an increase of 5.40% less than the figure of $17.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.43M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.43M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.11M, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $82.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.38M and the low estimate is $82.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 89.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.