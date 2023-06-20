Clene Inc. (CLNN) Shares Decline by -18.85% to Close at $0.85

As of close of business last night, Clene Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.85, down -18.85% from its previous closing price of $1.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1979 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3486364 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLNN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 5,293,684 shares of the business.

Gay Jonathon bought 990,099 shares of CLNN for $1,000,000 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 2,154,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 990,099 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 5,518,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 66.80M and an Enterprise Value of 80.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 137.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 146.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $5.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9852, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3522.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLNN traded 147.69K shares on average per day over the past three months and 495.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.38M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of May 30, 2023 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.79M, compared to 1.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $90k. It ranges from a high estimate of $100k to a low estimate of $60k. As of the current estimate, Clene Inc.’s year-ago sales were $35k, an estimated increase of 157.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $90k, a decrease of -48.30% less than the figure of $157.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $110k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $350k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $473k, down -26.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.63M and the low estimate is $200k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,860.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.