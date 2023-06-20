Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Vertex Inc. (VERX)

The closing price of Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) was $20.55 for the day, up 1.93% from the previous closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 832189 shares were traded. VERX stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VERX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 436.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when SCHWAB JOHN R sold 30,000 shares for $19.61 per share. The transaction valued at 588,381 led to the insider holds 23,316 shares of the business.

Butler Lisa sold 10,000 shares of VERX for $195,648 on May 15. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 250 shares after completing the transaction at $19.56 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Tensile Capital Management LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,383 shares for $22.32 each. As a result, the insider received 97,829 and left with 5,866,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 3.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.10 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.15.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $23.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.01.

Shares Statistics:

VERX traded an average of 339.95K shares per day over the past three months and 480.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 150.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.75M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of May 30, 2023 were 544.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 549.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.43 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.61M to a low estimate of $135M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $119.28M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $140.09M, an increase of 11.00% less than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $141.82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.78M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $557M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $550.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $554M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $491.62M, up 12.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $624.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $648.45M and the low estimate is $610.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.