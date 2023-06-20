Consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.18

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) closed the day trading at $2.25 up 2.27% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8185789 shares were traded. AUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares for $2.21 per share. The transaction valued at 441,240 led to the insider holds 801,087 shares of the business.

Anderson Sterling sold 200,000 shares of AUR for $425,340 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 1,001,087 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Anderson Sterling, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 200,000 shares for $2.08 each. As a result, the insider received 416,620 and left with 1,201,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUR now has a Market Capitalization of 2.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.79B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 99.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 68.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AUR has reached a high of $3.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6791.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AUR traded about 2.23M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AUR traded about 6.31M shares per day. A total of 1.17B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 331.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AUR as of May 30, 2023 were 13.91M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 13.87M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.7 and -$0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$0.6.